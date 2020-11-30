How Isaac Newton lost all his money? answers Kalpen Parekh

What makes a good investor? There are several takes on this, but Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Investment Managers, makes it easy to understand in few simple words.

DSP Investment Managers President took to twitter to explain that there only three things to do to make your money work and one of them is asking the right questions.

Speaking of Isaac Newton, Parekh pointed out, despite being one of the greatest minds in the world of science, he lost all his money simply because he failed to ask right questions.

He went on to add, the three simple rules to be a good investor: observe the up and downs, ask the right question and do not chase returns.

Every one saw the falling 🍎 - only Newton asked the right question and we understood gravity



Yet in investing he didn’t ask the right question about gravity and bubbles and lost money



To be a good investor :

Observe ups & downs

Ask right questions

Don’t just chase returns — Kalpen Parekh (@KalpenParekh) November 29, 2020

Parekh twitter timeline is a place to visit if you want to learn some good money management tricks. With relatable examples and in simple words, Parekh manages to say a lot through his tweets on topics related to money and personal finance.

