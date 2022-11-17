How Jack Dorsey responded to the idea of returning as Twitter CEO1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter
Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter. When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".