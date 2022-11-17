Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
How Jack Dorsey responded to the idea of returning as Twitter CEO

How Jack Dorsey responded to the idea of returning as Twitter CEO

09:45 AM IST
A file photo of ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter

Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter. When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".

On Wednesday, Elon Musk said he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week.

Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.

However Musk later said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, though it will "take some time."

Musk's tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the role of Twitter CEO. 

Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

The billionaire' s first two weeks as Twitter's owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month.

 

