How jet lag cost the global face of Japan Inc his job
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Sept 2025, 05:59 pm IST
Summary
A scandal surrounding the chief of Jim Beam owner Suntory Holdings has deprived corporate Japan of a rare asset.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TOKYO—For Takeshi “Tak" Niinami, chief executive of Jim Beam owner Suntory Holdings, his unraveling began with jet lag.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story