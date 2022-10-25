How many Infosys shares Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata has and how much dividend she earned2 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 02:13 PM IST
- Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy earned over ₹125 crore as dividend income from Infosys this year
Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is the daughter of Indian IT company Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and has stake in the company. Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is an Indian citizen, with a stake of 0.93% in Infosys valued at about $721 million.