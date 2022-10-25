Akshata Murty, wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is the daughter of Indian IT company Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and has stake in the company. Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy is an Indian citizen, with a stake of 0.93% in Infosys valued at about $721 million.

As per the shareholding pattern on the BSE, Akshata Murthy has 3,89,57,096 equity shares of 0.93% stake in the top Indian IT company as of end of September 2022 quarter.

Infosys paid ₹16 per share final dividend for the 2021-22 fiscal on May 31, this year. For the current year, the firm this month announced an interim dividend of ₹16.5, according to the company's stock exchange filings. The two dividends totaled ₹32.5 per share or ₹126.61 crore for Akshata. Therefore, she earned more than ₹125 crore in dividend income from Infosys in 2022.

Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday be installed as Britain's third prime minister this year, replacing the humiliated Liz Truss after just seven weeks and inheriting a daunting array of problems. Sunak, 42, on Sunday won the race to lead the Conservative Party and is now set to become Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin and its youngest leader in modern times.

While Sunak is a British national, his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money abroad without paying taxes in Britain for a period of up to 15 years, has been a divisive issue in the UK.

Born in her mother Sudha Murthy's hometown of Hubballi in northern Karnataka, Akshata did her schooling in Bengaluru, before moving to Claremont McKenna College in California, where she graduated with a dual major in economics and French.

She did a fashion designing diploma from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, which followed a short work stint at Deloitte and Unilever. She thereafter went on to pursue her MBA at Stanford where she met Rishi Sunak. The two married in 2009. The couple, who own a vast real estate portfolio, has two children, Krishna and Anoushka.

(With inputs from agencies)