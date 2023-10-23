How Microsoft changed under Satya Nadella
Summary
- Approaching a decade as Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella has aggressively diversified the tech giant’s revenues. He’s now taking that intent to artificial intelligence
On 13 October, Microsoft closed its $69-billion acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard, the largest in its history and one of the biggest tech deals ever. The deal, which took over 20 months to close due to regulatory hurdles, also underscores Microsoft head Satya Nadella's ambition to diversify the technology giant's revenues.