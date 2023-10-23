How Microsoft changed under Satya Nadella

In 2018, it acquired GitHub, the world's largest code repository, and kept it independent. It is partly because cloud technologies are mostly powered by open source and also because Nadella believed it made business sense to collaborate even with competitors. "I don’t primarily come at this from a zero-sum competition perspective," he said at Davos 2019. One of his first moves as a CEO was to launch Office for Apple iPad. Now, it is set to sign a billion-dollar deal for its productivity apps with Amazon, its bitter rival in the cloud infrastructure market.