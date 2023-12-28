How much can one earn from dividends? For former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, it is $1 billion
Microsoft's boost in quarterly dividend payout will result in former CEO Steve Ballmer earning $1 billion from his shares in the company
Passive income can be a great way to earn some extra money that can complement a person's main source of income. Investors do this by putting their money in stocks. With a similar wise decision, Steve Ballmer is all set to generate a whopping $1 billion of wealth with dividends.