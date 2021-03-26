How much did India’s richest earn during the pandemic?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautam Adani is the second wealthiest person in India, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of 26 March, his net worth was $53.8 billion. In the past, pandemic-ridden year, he’s added 60% to his wealth—the most among the top 10 Indian billionaires.

View Full Image 7 of India's richest 10 saw their wealth increase in the past year Click on the image to enlarge

While Adani has added $20 billion, the other 9 billionaires in the Indian top 10 have added $2.3 billion—cumulatively. During this time and prior, the Adani Group, an infrastructure conglomerate, has been on a buying spree, notably picking up assets in the airports and ports sectors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its latest deal, earlier this month, was the Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh. The stock market, a measure of net worth here, clearly likes what it sees.

