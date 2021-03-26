How much did India’s richest earn during the pandemic?1 min read . 05:30 PM IST
- Gautam Adani added $20 billion to his wealth in the past year. That’s nearly 10 times of what other Indian billionaires in the top 10 added cumulatively.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gautam Adani is the second wealthiest person in India, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of 26 March, his net worth was $53.8 billion. In the past, pandemic-ridden year, he’s added 60% to his wealth—the most among the top 10 Indian billionaires.
Gautam Adani is the second wealthiest person in India, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of 26 March, his net worth was $53.8 billion. In the past, pandemic-ridden year, he’s added 60% to his wealth—the most among the top 10 Indian billionaires.
While Adani has added $20 billion, the other 9 billionaires in the Indian top 10 have added $2.3 billion—cumulatively. During this time and prior, the Adani Group, an infrastructure conglomerate, has been on a buying spree, notably picking up assets in the airports and ports sectors.
Its latest deal, earlier this month, was the Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh. The stock market, a measure of net worth here, clearly likes what it sees.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.