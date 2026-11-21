Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has revealed his extraordinary value to the artificial intelligence giant. According to Business Insider, Nvidia has lost around $1 trillion (over ₹92 lakh crore) since Huang's resignation on November 12. The company's market capitalisation has fallen from approximately $4.2 trillion to $3.14 trillion.
On November 11, Nvidia shares closed at $173.73, before the company announced his departure. By Friday afternoon, the stock had fallen to approximately $128. Bloomberg data showed the company's market value loss totalled $1.04 trillion over nine days. That represents a decline exceeding 25% in just over a week.
However, not every dollar lost can be directly attributed to Huang's resignation. Stock prices respond to several factors, including investor confidence and broader market developments. Nevertheless, the timing has raised serious questions about Nvidia's board and its decisions.
Huang resigned following reports concerning extramarital relationships and scrutiny surrounding Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed. An October 29 report alleged that US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of Chinese espionage. Alice Huang was a Singapore-based Megaspeed executive reportedly maintaining a close relationship with Jensen Huang. These espionage allegations remained unconfirmed.
Megaspeed reportedly purchased $4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years. Authorities investigated suspected illegal shipments of chips to China. However, reported records did not establish the Chinese government's direction of those purchases.
On November 8, Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship and apologised to his family. Nvidia's board subsequently opened an investigation. Additional reports alleged relationships involving other Nvidia employees, including healthcare vice president Kimberly Powell.
Nvidia accepted Huang's resignation on November 12. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress became interim CEO while Harvey C Jones assumed board leadership.
Business Insider highlighted an unusual opportunity to measure the financial importance of a single executive. Much of the controversy surrounding Huang emerged before his departure. The original Megaspeed investigation was reported in October 2025. Further allegations surfaced two weeks before his resignation.
Therefore, investors were already aware of several concerns affecting Nvidia. Yet, the company's valuation declined sharply after Huang actually departed. The development raised questions about Nvidia's future without its founding visionary.
Huang helped establish Nvidia as a dominant force in AI chips. His leadership influenced products, investment decisions and the company's technological direction.
Business Insider questioned whether Nvidia's directors had protected shareholder interests. The publication contacted Nvidia to seek explanations for the enormous valuation decline. No response was received when the report was written.
The $1 trillion decline illustrates investors' concerns about Nvidia's leadership transition. It also highlights the difficulty of replacing an influential technology founder.