How much is Alakh Pandey's net worth after surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's wealth?

PhysicsWallah co-founder Alakh Pandey's net worth recorded a stellar rise in 2024, surpassing that of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, and securing a spot for the ed-tech entrepreneur in the prestigious Hurun India Rich List 2025, among other top individuals.

Alakh Pandey is one of India's fastest wealth creators who has successfully set up an education startup for students who were aspiring to join the IITs of the nation.

PhysicsWallah is now looking to go public as the company has already filed its preliminary draft papers with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to potentially float an IPO later this year.

Alakh Pandey Net Worth Hurun India Rich List 2025 data showed that the education startup co-founder Alakh Pandey's net worth stood at ₹14,510 crore. This meteoric rise in net worth has marked Pandey's entry amongst the richest individuals of the nation.

Despite the losses in Alakh Pandey's business, his net worth increased by 223%, fueled by the rising demand for the ed-tech industry, given the backdrop of sectoral headwinds.

Mint reported earlier how Alakh Pandey's net worth has surpassed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's net worth of ₹12,490 crore for the year 2024, Hurun India Rich List 2025 data showed.

Apart from Alakh Pandey and Shah Rukh Khan, many other businessmen and entrepreneurs have been featured on the Hurun List. Mukesh Ambani & family, Gautam Adani & family, Roshni Nadar Malhotra & family, Cyrus S Poonawalla & family, and Kumar Mangalam Birla & family are among the top five of this year's Hurun India Rich List.

PhysicsWallah Losses Mint reported earlier that the Ed-tech startup, PhysicsWallah, has been incurring losses, with a nearly ₹243 crore net loss in the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to its ₹1,131 crore net loss in the previous year. This shows that the company has significantly reduced its losses by 78%.

According to the company data, PhysicsWallah's financials show that the total income for the firm increased to ₹2,886 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to its earlier ₹1,940 crore levels.

Who is Alakh Pandey? Alakh Pandey was born in 1991 and later went on to become the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PhysicsWallah. After starting his business in 2014, Pandey opened a YouTube channel to start his journey in the edtech industry, leveraging an online platform.

Pandey dropped out of his Bachelor's in Technology (Mechanical Engineering) degree course from the Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur in the third year of college.