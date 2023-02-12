India Inc.’s employees are widely expected to receive a significant pay raise this year, possibly going into double digits for the first time in years, professional forecasters have projected.

With inflationary pressures likely to calm down, this could spell a big relief for the economy’s consumption patterns. India’s salary hikes could well exceed those in other countries.

Will the upcoming salary increase be sufficient to offset the looming economic risks? Will this increase also trickle down to the rural sector as well, given that the rural economy accounts for nearly half of the country’s income?

