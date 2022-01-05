How Mukesh Ambani is assembling three wealth machines for a seamless succession

Retail, however, may prove a harder nut to crack. Reliance is stitching up an alliance of neighborhood shops, which will take orders via the popular WhatsApp chat service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook Inc.). But the crux of Ambani’s plan to dominate Indian commerce was to buy the assets of Future Retail Ltd., a debt-laden Indian retailer flirting with bankruptcy. Its 16 million square feet of store space would have tagged on nicely to Reliance’s own 37 million square feet. However, Amazon.com Inc., which lent rescue funds to Future’s founder on the condition that the stores won’t be sold to Reliance, is going all out to block the acquisition using legal proceedings.