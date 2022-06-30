How Mukesh Ambani will split his empire to avoid dad’s folly5 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 07:50 AM IST
The 10th-ranked billionaire in the world is slowly dividing up his empire among his family
Around this time 13 years ago, billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his younger brother, Anil, were living in the same Mumbai house with their mother while they were busy fighting each other in Indian courts over their father’s empire. Dhirubhai Ambani had died in 2002 without leaving a will — and, thus, the seeds of a fraternal feud.