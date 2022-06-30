How Mukesh Ambani will split his empire to avoid dad’s folly

If this is indeed the favored template, then the model is in place for Jio Platforms minus the IPO: Google’s Sundar Pichai didn’t just invest in Jio, he also helped it with a cheap, Android-based phone; Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service could help neighborhood JioMart stores take customer orders and payments on the phone. Ambani might have wanted to strike similar deals with Amazon.com Inc. in retail and with Saudi Aramco for his oil-refining complex, the world’s largest. But instead of a partnership with Amazon, there’s now keen competition. Reliance’s courtship of Aramco went on for more than two years, only to collapse without a transaction. Worse, Bloomberg News has reported that arch-rival Adani is now flirting with Aramco. With so much going on, Ambani will want as little boardroom drama as possible.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}