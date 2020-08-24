How one CEO dealt with the TikTok taunts of Gen Z: He hired them

After a horde of teens organized on social media to bash his company, Chris Hulls, the chief executive officer, took action.

He joined them.

In one video posted by Mr. Hulls, his wife and young daughters taunt him by wearing T-shirts calling to ban his company. In another, he smiles next to a clip of someone calling him “a professional rat." In yet another, he asks suggestions for his next job after his company shuts down.

“I’m going for pity," said Mr. Hulls.

Being an object of Gen-Z ire is a sorry sight.

Mr. Hulls runs a company called Life360, which makes an app that allows users to share their current location with each other. Parents can use it to keep tabs on their kids. Some teens don’t like that.

The hashtag #banlife360, started last fall, has accumulated more than 75 million views on TikTok.

In March, Andrew Polenske, a 16-year-old in Strongsville, Ohio, set out to liberate his peers from the yoke of parental surveillance.

“Let’s work our way to freedom," Andrew, who goes by Drew, proclaimed in a video urging others to leave bad ratings for Life360 at online stores where people download apps. His video got close to a million views.

Quickly the proportion of negative reviews for Life360 on the App Store, for Apple-device users, and the Google Play store, for Android devices, soared to 59% in March, up from 19% in February and 13% the previous March, according to data provider Apptopia. Hundreds of the bad reviews referenced Drew’s TikTok account.

So many people were downloading the app just to leave bad reviews, it shot up to the No. 1 rank among social-media apps in the U.S., for a brief moment, Apptopia showed.

Life360’s overall rating on the App Store dropped from about 4.7 to 2.6 by the end of March.

“I’m starting to smell victory," Drew said in a TikTok video at the time.

Mr. Hulls, meanwhile, was contemplating a response.

As someone who grew up as a happy “free range kid" himself, Mr. Hulls, who is 37, says he was worried about some parents using his app in a way that was hurting relationships with their children. He wanted families to understand his point of view. He had the idea of going directly on TikTok to share it.

Most colleagues generally warned him: “Stay away. You are entering a lion’s den," Mr. Hulls said.

On May 7 he sent a tweet at Drew, “Nice work with your ban Life360 campaign. I was impressed. You up to chat?"

At first Drew worried Mr. Hulls would threaten legal action.

When his parents found out Life360 had contacted him, they told him: “You are in so much trouble," said his mom, Carrie Polenske, who uses the Life360 app to keep tabs on her two sons.

“There was a mutual suspiciousness," Mr. Hulls said.

Drew, who was finishing 10th grade, responded. They set up a video call with some of his friends, where Mr. Hulls made a plea for why his company didn’t deserve to be a target of a takedown campaign.

If it went out of business, he said, other parental-control apps would take its place. Why not, he suggested, work with his company to add features that would make it more palatable.

Personally, Drew says he never had issues with Life360. “My parents aren’t too controlling with it," he said. He liked the idea of helping improve the app. Plus there was money in it.

Mr. Hulls is paying Drew and three friends $5,000 to help hone his TikTok persona, Drew said.

“We don’t want to seem like a sellout," Drew said. As long as he isn’t required to say anything he doesn’t believe, and Life360 comes up with features that benefit teens, he says he is using his influence for good.

They got to work immediately. “He didn’t know how to green-screen," Drew said about Mr. Hulls’s TikTok skills.

They bandied about the idea of Mr. Hulls’s emerging from the “dark side" and landed on the image of him appearing as Darth Vader.

The CEO turned to his Facebook account: “Does anyone here in the Bay Area have a Darth Vader mask? I need one today," he posted.

In his TikTok debut, Mr. Hulls takes off his Darth Vader mask to reveal “your standard awkward tech CEO" and tells viewers he is committed to making Life360 better for teens.

The video appeared under the hashtag #banlife360.

Samantha Howsden Ward, a 48-year-old from Nebraska, says she originated the hashtag.

Her TikTok screen name is “monw0102," which stands for “middle of nowhere mom with two kids." She had never used Life360 with her kids, but says she was appalled by some stories she heard about how parents were using it to constantly monitor their kids. Some teens were leaving their phones at friends’ houses “just so they wouldn’t feel watched," she says.

“I believe kids need a little bit of privacy and a little bit of freedom to make choices," Ms. Howsden says.

Ms. Howsden and Mr. Hulls spoke in May, after his videos started gaining attention.

Now Ms. Howsden is a convert—and a paid consultant, too.

“I was taken aback by his genuine response," she says, adding she is helping Mr. Hulls think through parent-child communication to improve the service. The two have made videos together, including one where she gets a pie in the face.

Mr. Hulls “went from being one of the most hated CEOs of Gen Z to being liked," said Bo Lau, a 16-year-old in Toronto who writes about Gen-Z trends. Most company “founders are scared of getting the ‘OK, boomer,’ " response and fail to engage with Gen-Z critics, she said.

Life360 has spent about $20,000 for payments to TikTok collaborators and related expenses, Mr. Hulls said. Drew and other teens now have access to his account where they can post on his behalf.

Mr. Hulls said his company is developing new features such as “ghost mode" where users could hide their exact location in a predefined zone. Some users, however, say these changes would only make their parents stricter.

His simplest video was the most well received. A popular feature on TikTok is trying to get videos on top of unlikely hashtags.

Write to Yuliya Chernova at yuliya.chernova@wsj.com

