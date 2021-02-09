How one woman turned a $40 million Kuaishou bet Into $12 billion

On being a rare female executive in venture capitalism and company boardrooms throughout her career, Lu said male colleagues often told her she’s “like one of us," which was meant as a compliment. She says more must be done to get women into leadership positions, and government regulation should be used to speed up the process. Women occupied only 11% of board seats at Chinese companies in 2019, below the global average of 21%, according to a survey by Credit Suisse Group AG.