How Religare chief got Care Esops after Irdai's NO
Summary
- InGovern Research Services said Care Health Insurance issued Esops to Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of its parent Religare Enterprises Ltd, despite the insurance regulator specifically rejecting the proposal
MUMBAI : Care Health Insurance Pvt. Ltd issued employee stock options (Esops) to Rashmi Saluja, executive chairperson of its parent Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), despite the insurance regulator specifically rejecting the proposal, proxy advisor InGovern Research Services said. After the rejection, the Care board claimed that insurance regulator’s approval was not really required for granting the options.