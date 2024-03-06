How the bromance between Elon Musk and Sam Altman turned toxic

The two men co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit research lab in 2015, with tens of millions of dollars of early funding coming from Musk himself. Now, Musk is gone and OpenAI has gone commercial, with billions of dollars of funding from Microsoft. OpenAI is leading the AI boom, while Musk’s own artificial-intelligence startup, xAI, has been left playing catch-up with the organization his money helped get off the ground.