Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >How the CEO of Clif Bar stays hungry
Sally Grimes landed her dream job last year when she became Clif Bar & Co.’s CEO.

How the CEO of Clif Bar stays hungry

5 min read . 09:02 PM IST ANNIE GASPARRO , The Wall Street Journal

  • Sally Grimes, new CEO of the California snack bar maker, relies on some of the food industry’s most accomplished executives for advice on career challenges. She now faces her toughest test yet

In Personal Board of Directors, top business leaders talk about the people they turn to for advice, and how those people have shaped their perspective and helped them succeed. Previous installments from the series are here.

Sally Grimes landed her dream job last year when she became Clif Bar & Co.’s CEO. Taking the helm in the midst of a global pandemic tested this seasoned food-industry executive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.