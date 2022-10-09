How the Inspire Brands CEO learned to care about company culture

“I went, ‘That looks hard,’ " Mr. Brown said. Roark convinced him to take the leap and Mr. Brown oversaw improving sales. Mr. Brown grew close with Roark founder Neal Aronson, and the two helped sketch out a strategy to acquire other midsize restaurant brands to fold together. In 2018, they founded Inspire Brands Inc., with Mr. Brown serving as chief executive and Roark providing financial sponsorship. The Atlanta-based company now owns around 32,000 restaurant locations doing $30 billion in annual sales under the Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic Drive-In, Jimmy John’s, Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins chains. Franchisees operate most locations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}