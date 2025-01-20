How the Trump Factor and $15 billion investments could bolster India-US ties

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, highlighted US President Donald Trump's effect on the geopolitical scenario around the world on Monday, January 20.

Birla also highlighted Donald Trump's potential to reshape the geopolitical dynamics, which will have a big impact on the global economy and businesses around the world.

“The one factor that could disproportionately influence the course of the year is the T factor—The Trump Factor. This holds the potential to reshape geopolitical dynamics, with profound implications for the global economy and business,” said Birla in the annual reflection note on Monday.

This comes at the time when Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in Washington. The inauguration occurred indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to an Arctic blast that brought dangerously cold temperatures to the US capital.

US India relations The Aditya Birla Chairman also focused on the contribution of the United States to the Indian economy. He cited investments crossing $15 billion, which includes $4 billion in “greenfield expansion”, which is underway, and said that he expects the relationship to deepen over time.

“The United States has long been the most significant market for our Group outside India, with investments exceeding $15 billion, including a $4 billion greenfield expansion currently underway. I remain confident that the enduring strength of the India-US relationship will continue to deepen in the years ahead,” said Birla in the note.

Complementing the US economy, Birla said that the economic dynamism remains unmatched by other countries, and the ongoing investment will contribute to its growing manufacturing sector.

“The US economy’s dynamism remains unmatched, and our ongoing investments will contribute to the revitalization of its growing manufacturing sector,” he said.

