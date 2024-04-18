‘How to kill a company?’ Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal has advice for entrepreneurs when hiring for senior roles
In a LinkedIn post warning that ‘wrong leadership kills a company’, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal went on to share tips on how he hires the 'right people'.
Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com and Shark Tank judge, posted advice on building a successful leadership team on social media jobsite LinkedIn on April 18.
