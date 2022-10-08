How to preserve your family history, no awkward interviews required

Eviatar Zerubavel, a professor emeritus of sociology at Rutgers, says debriefing relatives to explore genealogy has taken a back seat since archival and genetic-based attempts have become more accessible and common. The results of these searches, Prof. Zerubavel says, often feel more “real" than anything you’d gather from a call with your grandmother. “But I think there is something nice sociologically about the ability to experience history through proxies who were actually there, or maybe one or two generations away."