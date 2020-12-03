How to quit a job and resign on good terms

How to quit a job and resign on good terms5 min read . 04:07 PM IST
- Take time to consider why you are leaving and what you want in a new role.
- Be discreet with your job search.
Resigning is a big and sometimes daunting decision, but it is often essential to advance your career. If you do it right, you may leave your job on good terms, with excellent references and a new challenge on the horizon that is better suited to your preferences. It is all about knowing when to leave, doing it respectfully and having a solid plan for your next move.
Before you decide to quit, think about why you want to leave and how you expect to benefit.
