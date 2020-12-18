How Uday Kotak, world’s richest banker, made $16 bn after a brush with death

While India has been grappling with a shadow-lending crisis, his Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has been able to rise through the crowd, gaining investors’ trust by starting to slow lending to riskier sectors more than two years ago and keeping good corporate governance. When the coronavirus pandemic added to the industry’s woes by eroding borrowers’ ability to repay, the firm was one of the first to raise capital to fortify its balance sheet, helping boost investors’ confidence that it will be among the biggest winners as the nation emerges from its Covid-induced recession.