How VIP is trying to shed its legacy baggage
Dipti Sharma , Ranjani Raghavan 6 min read 10 Apr 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Summary
- Managing director Neetu Kashiramka has a three-year plan to improve margins and boost revenues before the company revisits a sale process. Can she make it?
MUMBAI : Dilip Piramal, the chairperson of VIP Industries, has pinned his hopes on the company's newly appointed managing director Neetu Kashiramka to boost revenue, cut costs, and revive the fortunes of a brand that once defined the industry.
