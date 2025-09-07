How Welspun’s Dipali Goenka is weaving a new legacy for women entrepreneurs

There are founder stories that start in a garage or a dorm room. Dipali Goenka’s story is different. Her entrepreneurial journey began not with a business plan, but with a life-changing family decision at 18. Today, she is the driving force behind Welspun’s home textiles division.

Goenka’s journey is a testament to resilience, vision and the power of breaking conventional norms. In an exclusive free-wheeling conversation with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, LiveMint for the Season 2 premiere of Mint's popular series Rollin' with the Boss, she opened up about the pivotal moments that have shaped her life and career.

An unconventional start Goenka spent her early years in Jaipur. A bright student with aspirations, she was an “obedient kid” who got married at the age of 18 due to family circumstances, a decision that moved her to bustling Mumbai. “You know, for me that time, it was tough. Let me be honest about it,” she admitted, reflecting on her marriage at an age when most of her peers were still focused on their studies. However, she views this early transition as the crucible that forged her character. “I believe that the versatility, the resilience that I can see and sense now about myself... set the tone for where I am today,” she added.

Mint Rollin' with the Boss

When asked if she would have done things differently, Goenka’s answer was an emphatic no. She credits this early experience with giving her the strength to navigate a new city, build a home from scratch and, eventually, start her own venture. This resilience, she believes, is the very foundation of her success. She inherited this strength from her mother, an educated and working woman who instilled in her the importance of discipline and making every moment count. “Even when I was a homemaker, I would do something. I would really not waste my time – that’s what I have learned from my mom,” she said.

The other person who has been an important part of her journey is her husband, BK Goenka who was also figuring his way out in Mumbai as a 21-year-old when they got married. “He is the other person who has had a defining influence on me – he taught me resilience and to never give up,” she said.

Watch the full episode below,

From homemaker to entrepreneur In 2003, Goenka made another momentous leap, from a homemaker to an executive in the male-dominated world of textiles. This shift was fuelled by a defining moment during a trip to Belgium in 1991 with her husband. As India opened up its economy, the couple went to buy machinery for their new terry towel unit in Vapi. A meeting with a Belgian manufacturer turned into a humbling and infuriating experience. “They say you Indians. Do you know anything about how to make a towel? You will cut the label and put in your label,” she recalled.

This moment was a powerful catalyst. They came out of that meeting with a mind that they will make a Welspun towel that will be a household name in more than 60 countries. This singular vision, born from a desire to prove a doubter wrong, became the bedrock of their brand, ‘Spaces’. It was a mission she shared with her husband, whom she calls a significant part of her journey.

Forging her own path Goenka’s journey into the corporate world was deliberately structured to be professional. When asked if being the chairman’s wife created a different dynamic, she was candid: “Believe me, I have never and, till today I don’t report into BK, or I don’t work with BK.” She reports to her husband’s cousin, Rajesh. “Rajesh helped me find my way, find my being, and also find that confidence,” she said.

To establish her own credibility, she worked with a level of discipline she would have brought to any other job. Starting out, Goenka began at the ground level, handling “little administration things”, setting up the design studio, and learning the business from scratch. “Didn’t know that I’ll be leading this for our textiles,” she said. Her journey was a hands-on process, involving daily trips to the factory, meeting vendors, and walking the shop floor to truly understand the product.

Navigating multiple transitions requires more than just business acumen. It also needed deep inner strength. For Goenka, this comes from a unique brand of spirituality. “I can look at it very differently. One that’s about reaching out to yourself and hearing your own voice,” she says. Her spiritual practice is not tied to traditional rituals, but to self-reflection through activities like morning workouts, Kathak rituals and even walking the shop floor.

A different kind of leadership In a male-dominated industry, Goenka’s leadership style is rooted in her unique perspective as a woman and a consumer. When she started leading Welspun India in 2010, the textile factories were dominated by men. She realised her strength wasn’t in knowing the technical details of weaving or spinning, but in understanding the customer. “You are that consumer. You are that woman who will resonate with that,” she said. She leveraged this insight to not only improve products but also to drive a fundamental shift in the company’s culture.

Under her leadership, Welspun's workforce has seen a dramatic increase in women, from just 7 per cent to about 30 per cent currently. She has a clear goal of reaching 50 per cent. Beyond the numbers, she has initiated programs to empower female workers by teaching them “multitasking and hygiene”, while also educating the male staff on sharing the workload. One of her proudest moments was when a female employee was selected by a major retailer to represent Welspun on a trip to Arkansas. This, she says, created a ripple effect, making other women aspire to similar heights.

Crafting a legacy of impact For Goenka, the concept of ‘legacy’ is different. Her motivation for joining the business was not just to build a successful company, but to “open that door” for her daughters, Radhika and Vanshika. “If your mother can do it, anybody can do it, and my daughters will definitely do it,” she said.

This philosophy is reflected in the work of her daughters, both of whom have ventured into entrepreneurship. Goenka believes that experiences, not just successes, are what shape a person. The Goenka family’s dinner table conversations often sound like Shark Tank episodes, she jokes. The talks are not just about business, but about creating jobs and being an agent of change. Their shared goal is to create as much positive impact as possible. An example of this is her brand ‘Spun’, where over 200 women have been given employment and their lives and families have positively been impacted.

Goenka’s multifaceted personality extends beyond the boardroom. Her passion for dance, particularly Kathak, provides her with a creative outlet and a source of respite from stress.

Life lessons and the road ahead As the interview concluded, Goenka said if there is one piece of advice for young people that is simple but powerful: “Never give up.” She acknowledges that challenges are inevitable, and there will be times when one feels like giving up. But it is at that moment, she says, that you need to “give that extra effort to move forward again.”

On a personal note, Goenka’s guilty pleasure is her love for sweets, especially the best mithais from her hometown. Jaipur. She balances this with her mother’s disciplined lifestyle, emphasising the importance of staying fit for oneself and one’s family. Looking ahead, her personal focus is on learning something new, with a goal of taking a small course in AI. Professionally, she is excited about building the legacy of Welspun Living, which she believes is a story still being written. “The challenge that is not exciting, excites me more,” she said with a smile, proving that her journey is far from over.