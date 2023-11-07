How WeWork founder Adam Neumann's wealth grew while the company tumbled. Details
Has Adam Neumann lost since his company tanked? Quiet the opposite it seems. In fact, the former WeWork CEO has remained financially secure while distancing himself from the company's (mis)fortures.
Co-working company WeWork Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on November 6, as per a Bloomberg report. In what is a crash-and-burn story, WeWork saw its net worth sink from nearly $50 billion less than five years back, to below $1/share after news of its bankruptcy filing broke. The stock has tanked 99.8 percent since its initial public offering (IPO).