HP executive calls Gen Z ‘AI native’, lauds their ability to listen, build trust, understand customers need

An HP executive recently called Gen Z ‘AI native’ as he counted the lazy tag often associated with the young. SVP and managing director at HP, George Brasher acknowledged Generation Z's ability to listen, build trust and relationship and understand customers need. In an interview with Fortune, he described how Gen Z and millennials' close link with AI and technology gives them edge over others and promotes healthy relationship with work.

“I’ve got a reasonable population of Gen Z folks in my team, and I find people with great ability to listen, great ability to build that trust, to build that relationship, and then to understand really what customers need,” the executive employed at $27 billion tech giant HP said.

Suggesting that the tech savvy generation is key driver of innovation, he emphasized that they build communities with their digital-first approach to collaboration and treat work-life balance as a non-negotiable.

HP executive lauds AI natives' healthy relationship with work Further revealing how growing up in the digital era shapes their AI skills and ensures better quality working life, he said, “The fact that they’re digital natives—and AI natives—really puts them in a great position…to have that use of technology that will give them a healthy relationship with work.”

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Decoding the power of a generation built for the AI era, George Brasher recognised that the young are well-acquinated with the tools in the newest era of tech which is the key to success. digital natives ringing valuable skills and a fresh approach to work. Describing how digital natives bring valuable skills and a fresh approach to work, Brasher said, “I think everybody coming into their initial career into companies needs to make sure that they’re the best prepared for that."

Emphasizing the importance of AI skills in the evolving job market, HP believes that the youngest generation of employees is leading the charge in creating a more “interconnected, inclusive, and conscientious world.” Notably, HP employs about 55,000 workers across the globe.

India records 2.9 lakh AI-related job postings in 2025 It is important to note that increasing adoption of artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the job market across the globe, with AI skills becoming a priority across multiple industries. According to the Foundit Insights Tracker, India recorded nearly 2.9 lakh AI-related job postings in 2025, and hiring demand is expected to grow close to 3.8 lakh this year, nearly an increase of 32%.

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