HR has no value in startups: Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow explains why, ‘When I let them go…’

Ryan Breslow co-founded Bolt in 2014 from his Stanford dorm room. The fintech company soared to an $11 billion valuation in 2022. It employed thousands of workers at the height of its success. But fortunes reversed sharply soon after.

Breslow stepped down as CEO that same year. By 2024, Bolt’s valuation had reportedly collapsed to around $300 million. That represented a decline of nearly 97% from its peak.

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Multiple rounds of layoffs dramatically reduced the company’s headcount. Breslow attributed the collapse to poor decision-making and excessive spending.

He returned as CEO in 2025 with a single mission: survival. Speaking at Fortune’s Workforce Innovation Summit on 19 May, the 31-year-old described his approach as operating in “wartime.”

Breslow also eliminated the company’s HR team entirely. He told Fortune editorial director Kristin Stoller the team had been creating unnecessary problems.

“We had an HR team, and that HR team was creating problems that didn’t exist. Those problems disappeared when I let them go,” he said.

He said Bolt had re-entered full “startup mode”, and the HR team lost its value. The company has since been stripped back to roughly 100 employees. A recent layoff affected approximately 30% of the remaining workforce.

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“We’re back in startup mode again, and those HR professionals have really important insights when you’re in a peacetime and when you’re at a larger company,” he said

He later brought in a smaller people operations team as a replacement. On LinkedIn last year, he wrote that HR represented “the wrong energy, format, and approach.” People operations, he argued, empower managers and keep companies moving faster.

Culture Reset Beyond structural changes, Breslow identified a deeper cultural problem within Bolt. He said employees had grown too comfortable during the company’s boom years. A sense of entitlement had spread across the organization, he argued.

Workers felt empowered but were not actually delivering results. “This is the number one thing that I had to battle,” he said at the conference.

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When he returned as CEO, he gave existing employees 60 days to adapt. The goal was to transition them into a leaner, startup-style working culture.

The result was stark: 99% could not make the shift. Breslow eventually replaced nearly the entire leadership team from scratch. He said the old guard had grown accustomed to spending freely and avoiding difficult work.

The reset required abandoning several progressive workplace policies he had once championed. Four-day workweeks were eliminated. Unlimited paid time off was also scrapped.

“As someone who was a pioneer of conscious leadership,” he said, “I had to bring a company back to a very gritty place.”

Breslow now argues the painful strategy is delivering results. Bolt currently markets itself as a one-stop financial super app. It allows users to send money, earn rewards and trade cryptocurrency. The company operates with a team described as more junior but significantly more driven.

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“Our customers are telling us, ‘We haven’t had this type of attention in four years’,” Breslow said.

He acknowledged that experienced, credentialed professionals were no longer central to Bolt’s model. Instead, he credited a smaller, harder-working team with the company’s renewed momentum.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.