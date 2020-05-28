Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou loses bid to end US extradition fight in Canada

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Meng’s request to throw out the case, ruling that it meets a key test of Canada’s extradition law known as double criminality -- or whether the alleged crime in the U.S. would also be a crime in Canada.Meng had argued that the U.S. was disguising its sanctions-violations allegation as a fraud in order to get around the double-criminality rule. Had they taken place in Canada, the banking transactions at issue wouldn’t have violated any Canadian sanctions, they said.Holmes rejected that argument, saying it would be possible to prosecute a fraud that took place in Canada that put a U.S. bank at economic risk for violating U.S. sanctions.Meng’s approach “would seriously limit Canada’s ability to fulfill its international obligations in the extradition context for fraud and other economic times," Holmes wrote.Experience shows that many fraudsters benefit from international dealings through which they obscure their identity and their gains, she said.“For the double criminality principle to be applied in the manner Ms. Meng suggests would give fraud an artificially narrow scope in the extradition context," Holmes said.