Business News/ Companies / People/  HUL appoints Arun Neelakantan as executive director-customer development

HUL appoints Arun Neelakantan as executive director-customer development

Suneera Tandon

Neelakantan will succeed Kedar Lele, who will be pursuing an external opportunity, HUL said

Neelakantan started his career with HUL as a key account manager in modern trade in 2006

Mumbai: Packaged consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on Thursday announced the appointment of Arun Neelakantan, chief digital officer, HUL, as executive director, customer development, effective 1 July.

Neelakantan, 43, will succeed Kedar Lele, who will be pursuing an external opportunity, the company said in a statement.

Neelakantan started his career with HUL as a key account manager in modern trade in 2006 after completing his bachelor’s degree from IIT Madras, a Master’s from Penn State University, and an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

“Under his leadership, the South region went on to launch several initiatives for customer development in India, backed by deep consumer insights and execution excellence in the market," the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Data, cyber and AI: At HUL, directors must keep up with changing times

Meanwhile, Lele, who spent over two decades at the consumer goods company, was responsible for HUL’s foray into e-commerce.

“Under his leadership, our pioneering e-business-to-business app Shikhar was scaled up and it now covers over a million retailers across the country," said Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director, HUL.

The company has made some fresh additions to its management committee in recent months.

Also Read: How HUL's Rohit Jawa plans to beat India's clock speed

In May, the company announced the appointment of Vipul Mathur as executive director of personal care, effective June 1st, 2024, in succession to Madhusudhan Rao.

In April, HUL announced the appointment of BP Biddappa, former global chief human resource officer, home care business, as member of the management committee and as executive director, human resources and chief people, transformation and sustainability officer. He succeeded Anuradha Razdan, who moved to a global role.

HUL is one of India’s largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies with a portfolio of over 50 brands, spanning 16 FMCG categories. In FY24, the company reported a turnover of 59,579 crore.

Also Read: HUL: Is another weak quarter a cause of panic for investors?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Suneera reports on fast moving consumer goods makers, retailers as well as other consumer-facing businesses such as restaurants and malls. She is deeply interested in what consumers across urban and rural India buy, wear and eat. Suneera holds a masters degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
