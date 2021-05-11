NEW DELHI : FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Tuesday said Sudhir Sitapati will take over as its managing director and CEO in October this year.

Sitapati is presently Executive Director - Foods and Refreshments at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

His appointment would be effective from October 18, 2021, following which Nisaba Godrej, who is currently the chairperson and managing director, will serve as executive chairperson, GCPL in a regulator filing.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, appointed Sudhir Sitapati as the Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 18, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," it said.

On Monday, HUL had informed that Sitapati is stepping down. Srinandan Sundaram was named as his replacement.

According to the Godrej group firm, the appointment of Sitapati, who has spent 22 years at HUL, will enable GCPL to leverage his significant experience in building sustainable and profitable businesses to guide the growth strategy going forward.

Last year in June, Vivek Gambhir had stepped down as the Managing Director and CEO of GCPL. Nisaba Godrej, who was then executive chairperson, had assumed additional charge as MD and CEO.

Commenting on the development, Nisaba Godrej said, "I am delighted to be welcoming Sudhir to Godrej. His significant experience and passion for building sustainable and profitable brands and businesses aligns very strongly with our purpose at GCPL."

"Sudhir's values-based leadership style also makes him a great fit with the Godrej culture. I look forward to his partnership in unlocking the amazing potential of our company and leading its next phase of growth," she added.

Sudhir Sitapati said, "It is an honour to have the opportunity to lead a company like GCPL and I am thankful to the Board for the confidence that they have reposed in me. I am very inspired by the legacy of the Godrej Group, and GCPL’s purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers across emerging markets."

At HUL, Sitapati, had led the merger of Adityaa Milk and more recently, GSK Consumer Healthcare business with the company, bringing iconic brands like Horlicks and Boost into the Unilever family.

He was appointed to the HUL Management Committee as an executive director in 2016, making him one of its youngest ever members.

Under Sitapati's leadership, HUL built up its Foods and Refreshments business as one of the largest in India. PTI KRH ABM ABM

