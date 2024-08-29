Hurun India Rich List 2024: Gautam Adani at #1, billionaire count crosses 300, cumulative wealth & more

Hurun India Rich List 2024: Gautam Adani at #1 ahead of Mukesh Ambani, India's total billionaire count has crossed 300, cumulative wealth is at 159 lakh crore, and Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the list for the first time.

29 Aug 2024
Hurun India Rich List 2024: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has topped the Hurun India Rich List 2024 ahead of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Hindustan Times reported.

With a wealth of 11.6 lakh crore, Adani took pole position displacing Ambani to the second spot.

Total Billionaires in India Reach 300

India's total billionaire count reached 334 individuals and the cumulative wealth of these billionaires is at 159 lakh crore, as per a report by CNBC-TV18.

India saw new billionaires every five days in the last year, as per the report. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said, “India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29 per cent increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires.”

Notable Entries on List

  • For the first time, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has made it to the Hurun India Rich list, the CNBC-TV18 report said.
  • Khan's was not the only debut, 45-year-old angel investor Anand Chandrasekaran has become the first to make it to the Hurun List, the CNBC-TV18 report noted.
  • The youngest billionaires on the list are quick commerce start-up Zepto's co-founders Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aadit Palicha (23), it added.

Wealth Creation

In India, a total of 1,500 individuals now claim net worth of 1,000 crore or more, which is a significant surge of 150 per cent from seven years back, it added.

The 2024 Hurun India list shows 1,539 ultra-wealthy individuals — up 220 from last year, and a record-breaking 272 new entrants. 

 

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

Hurun India Rich List 2024: Gautam Adani at #1, billionaire count crosses 300, cumulative wealth & more

