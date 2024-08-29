Hurun India Rich List 2024: Gautam Adani at #1, billionaire count crosses 300, cumulative wealth & more

Hurun India Rich List 2024: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has topped the Hurun India Rich List 2024 ahead of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Hindustan Times reported.
With a wealth of ₹11.6 lakh crore, Adani took pole position displacing Ambani to the second spot.
India's total billionaire count reached 334 individuals and the cumulative wealth of these billionaires is at ₹159 lakh crore, as per a report by CNBC-TV18.
India saw new billionaires every five days in the last year, as per the report. Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said, “India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29 per cent increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires.”
In India, a total of 1,500 individuals now claim net worth of ₹1,000 crore or more, which is a significant surge of 150 per cent from seven years back, it added.
The 2024 Hurun India list shows 1,539 ultra-wealthy individuals — up 220 from last year, and a record-breaking 272 new entrants.
This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…
