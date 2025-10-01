Hurun India Rich List 2025: At 44, HCL's Roshni Nadar Malhotra becomes India’s richest woman, features among top 3

Hurun India Rich List 2025: Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, emerged as India's richest woman, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, that was released on Wednesday.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra's name on the Hurun India Rich List 2025 not only marks the HCL Chairperson's debut on the list, but also marks a historic first – with a woman featuring in the top three positions of the esteemed list.

She and her family secured the third spot with a wealth of ₹2.84 lakh crore – making her India's richest woman at the age of just 44 years.

The Hurun Global Rich List, which was released in March this year, ranked Malhotra as the fifth richest woman in the world.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? Malhotra, who holds an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, is the chairperson of HCL Tech, a multinational IT services and consulting firm. She took over the role at the $12 billion tech giant from her father in July 2020.

Beyond her corporate role, she is involved in philanthropic activities through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which is focused on education. She has established some of India's top colleges and schools and is involved in conservation efforts via The Habitats Trust.

Who are the other women on Hurun India Rich List 2025? Roshni Nadar Malhotra joins 100 other women on the list including Nykaa's Falguni Nayar and Biocon' Kiran-Mazumder Shaw.

Hurun India Rich List 2025 Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and his family secured the top spot on the Hurun India Rich list, with a wealth of ₹9.55 lakh crore.

Gautam Adani and family ranked second, with a 30% decline in net worth – amounting to ₹8.14 lakh crore.

