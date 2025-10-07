Hurun India Rich List 2025: Not Dubai or New York. The richest non-resident Indians live in these cities

Hurun India Rich List 2025: M3M and Hurun India announced the 2025 Rich List this month, noting that the top 10 richest non-resident Indians or NRIs live in seven cities around the globe — and it is not Dubai or New York.

With 1,687 individuals (up by 148) across 91 cities logging ₹1,000 crore wealth this year — there were 284 are new faces and 139 dropouts on the list. Overall, India has 358 billionaires, up 24 compared to last year.

NRI Billionaires and where they stay Among the richest NRIs, Gopichand Hinduja and family topped the overseas Indians list with wealth of ₹1.85 lakh crore, followed by LN Mittal and family at ₹1.75 lakh crore. Both are based in London, United Kingdom.

Third on the list is Zscaler founder Jay Chaudhry, with ₹1.46 lakh crore, and residing in the United States city of San Jose, while Vedanta's Anil Agarwal and family logged ₹1.11 lakh crore wealth, also residing in London.

Rounding off the top five is Shapoor Pallonji Mistry and family, based in Monaco, with ₹88,650 crore wealth, followed by Sri Prakash Lohia of Indorama, another London-based industrialist, with wealth of ₹87,700 crore.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal and family in Melbourne hold seventh spot with ₹57,060 crore wealth, while Jayshree Ullal of Arista Networks in San Francisco ranked eighth at ₹50,170 crore.

The top 10 comprise, Yusuff Ali MA of Abu Dhabi’s Lulu Group with ₹46,300 crore, and Rakesh Gangwal and family of InterGlobe Aviation with ₹42,790 crore, who live in Florida, US.

Snapshot: M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 – Where do richest NRIs live?

M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025: 5 Key Highlights • India’s billionaire count crosses 350, up 6x since list debuted 13 years ago. The list found 1,687 individuals with wealth of ₹1,000 crore, adding 284 new entrants; up by 148 compared to last year and up by 859 compared to five years ago.

• With a wealth of ₹9.55 lakh crore, Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian, reclaiming the top spot in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. While Gautam Adani holds the second spot on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a ₹8.15 lakh crore wealth.

• Roshni Nadar Malhotra debuts in the Top 3 with a wealth of ₹2.84 lakh crore, becoming India’s richest woman and securing third place on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. Roshni Nadar is also the youngest in the top 10.

• Combined wealth of the top 10 in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 equals 28 per cent of the rest of the list; Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani's wealth alone accounts for 12 per cent of overall wealth.