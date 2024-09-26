Hurun India under-35 list: Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh, Ghazal Alagh among top young entrepreneurs. See full list here

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle, are among the youngest women named in the Inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list. Isha serves as the non-executive director of Reliance Retail, while Parita heads learning at Toddle, a collaboration platform for teachers.
“The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders,” Hurun’s release stated.
The list features 150 Indian entrepreneurs under the age of 35.
Seven women are featured on the list, four of whom are carrying forward their family businesses. Other notable women include Ghazal Alagh, the founder of the personal care brand Mamaearth.
The youngest entrepreneur featured on the list is Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of Sharechat and an IIT Kanpur graduate. The list also includes Mukesh Ambani’s son, Aakash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and Isha's twin brother.
Among institutions, IIT Madras produced the highest number of entrepreneurs, with 13 graduates featured, followed by IIT Bombay with 11 and IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur with 10 entrepreneurs each.
1. Ankush Sachdeva
2. Neetish Sarda
3. Akshit Jain
4. Chaitanya Rathi
5. Jay Vijay Shirke
6. Rahul Raj
7. Rajan Bajaj
8. Raghav Gupta
9. Rishi Raj Rathore
10. Hemesh Singh
11. Saransh Garg
12. Raghav Bagai
13. Vinod Kumar Meena
14. Arjun Ahluwalia
15. Nishant Chandra
16. Manan Shah
17. Pranav Agarwal
18. Keshav Reddy
19. Rohan Nayak
20. Siddharth Vij
21. Rishabh Desai
22. Mihir Gupta
23. Alakh Pandey
24. Akshit Gupta
25. Pallon Mistry
26. Ramanshu Mahaur
27. Vaibhav Khandelwal
28. Saurav Swaroop
29. Nishanth KS
30. Parita Parekh
31. Isha Ambani
32. Aakash Ambani
33. Ajeesh Achuthan
34. Bala Sarda
35. Aman Mehta
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess