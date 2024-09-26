Hurun India under-35 list: Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh, Ghazal Alagh among top young entrepreneurs. See full list here

Isha Ambani and Parita Parekh are the youngest women on the inaugural 2024 Hurun India under-35 list. The list features 150 Indian entrepreneurs under 35, including Aakash Ambani and Ghazal Alagh.

Riya R Alex
Published26 Sep 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Isha Ambani features in 2024 Hurun India Under 35s List
Isha Ambani features in 2024 Hurun India Under 35s List

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of Toddle, are among the youngest women named in the Inaugural 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list. Isha serves as the non-executive director of Reliance Retail, while Parita heads learning at Toddle, a collaboration platform for teachers.

“The 2024 Hurun India Under 35s highlights 150 outstanding entrepreneurs under 35, recognising those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-gen and USD 100 million for next-gen leaders,” Hurun’s release stated.

The list features 150 Indian entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

Seven women are featured on the list, four of whom are carrying forward their family businesses. Other notable women include Ghazal Alagh, the founder of the personal care brand Mamaearth.

The youngest entrepreneur featured on the list is Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of Sharechat and an IIT Kanpur graduate. The list also includes Mukesh Ambani’s son, Aakash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and Isha's twin brother.

Among institutions, IIT Madras produced the highest number of entrepreneurs, with 13 graduates featured, followed by IIT Bombay with 11 and IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur with 10 entrepreneurs each.

List of Hurun India Under- 35 Indian entrepreneurs

1. Ankush Sachdeva

2. Neetish Sarda

3. Akshit Jain

4. Chaitanya Rathi

5. Jay Vijay Shirke

6. Rahul Raj

7. Rajan Bajaj

8. Raghav Gupta

9. Rishi Raj Rathore

10. Hemesh Singh

11. Saransh Garg

12. Raghav Bagai

13. Vinod Kumar Meena

14. Arjun Ahluwalia

15. Nishant Chandra

16. Manan Shah

17. Pranav Agarwal

18. Keshav Reddy

19. Rohan Nayak

 

20. Siddharth Vij

21. Rishabh Desai

22. Mihir Gupta

23. Alakh Pandey

24. Akshit Gupta

25. Pallon Mistry

26. Ramanshu Mahaur

27. Vaibhav Khandelwal

28. Saurav Swaroop

29. Nishanth KS

30. Parita Parekh

31. Isha Ambani

32. Aakash Ambani

33. Ajeesh Achuthan

34. Bala Sarda

35. Aman Mehta

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleHurun India under-35 list: Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh, Ghazal Alagh among top young entrepreneurs. See full list here

