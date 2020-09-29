Mukesh Ambani, billionaire chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd tops the Hurun India Rich List for the ninth straight year. He earned ₹90 crore every 60 minutes since the lockdown in March, according to the report. "Ambani’s wealth dropped by 28% to ₹3,50,000 crore and then backed by a series of fund raising and strategic investment from Facebook, Google and so on into Jio and Reliance Retail, his valuation registered a “V shaped recovery" and increased by 85% in 4 months," the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 report mentioned.