Hurun Rich List 2026: Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as AI adds 15 new entrants, India gets 27 billionaires

Gautam Adani and family have reclaimed the top position on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, overtaking Mukesh Ambani and family. Adani’s wealth rose 13% to ₹9.23 lakh crore, while Ambani’s wealth declined 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore, according to the report.

The latest edition, released on September 23, covers 1,810 individuals with wealth of at least ₹1,000 crore. Their combined wealth increased 12.8% year-on-year to ₹187.5 lakh crore, or $1.96 trillion. India now has a record 391 dollar billionaires, including 27 added over the past year.

Adani returns to the top; Mittal enters top three Adani leads Ambani by ₹59,400 crore, according to the list. LN Mittal and family of ArcelorMittal moved up eight places to third, with wealth rising 93% to ₹3.39 lakh crore. The report attributes the increase to Europe's steel trade protection measures and firmer regional steel prices.

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Anil Agarwal and family of Vedanta Resources rose to ninth place after an 87% increase in wealth to ₹2.08 lakh crore, while Samir Mehta and family of Torrent Pharmaceuticals entered the top 10 at ₹1.89 lakh crore after a 52% increase.

AI emerges as a new wealth-creation sector Artificial intelligence has made its debut as a standalone sector in the Hurun list, with 19 entrants collectively worth ₹3.07 lakh crore. Of these, 15 are new entrants.

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Among the new AI names are Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg, both 28, who entered with ₹4,200 crore each through AI company Wispr Flow. The list also includes entrepreneurs associated with CTRL S Datacentres, Yotta, Astera Labs, Parallel Web Systems, Sarvam AI and Emergent AI.

The report says AI's 15 new entrants added ₹1.82 lakh crore in wealth—the highest wealth contribution among industries producing new entrants, despite Industrial Products having 44 new names.

India’s billionaire count hits 391 India added 27 dollar billionaires over the past year, taking the total to 391, compared with 237 five years ago. The broader rich list grew by 128 people from last year and by 803 over five years.

The list also recorded 1,266 self-made entrepreneurs, accounting for 70% of the total. Industrial Products remained the largest sector by number of entrants, with 166 names, followed by Chemicals with 142 and Pharmaceuticals with 136.

Mumbai leads; women and overseas Indians feature prominently

Mumbai has the largest number of rich listers at 465, followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129. The list includes 131 women, up from 100 last year. Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family remain India's richest woman at ₹2.79 lakh crore.

The number of listers living outside India has also increased to 156, including 90 in the US and 31 in the UAE.