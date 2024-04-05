Hyatt to tap into India's golden age with luxury hospitality offerings: CEO
India, the company's fourth largest revenue-generating market, trailing only the US, China and Japan, is witnessing the ‘golden period’ for hotel operators, says Hoplamazian.
Bengaluru: Hyatt Hotels Corp. is setting its sights on India's bustling hospitality industry, with a keen eye on luxury offerings, to seize the opportunity presented by the "golden period" for hotel operators in the country.
