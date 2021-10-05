Hybrid work model can enable inclusive growth: Rekha M. Menon

We believe that every business must be a sustainable business, and there’s growing evidence that organizations can achieve this balance. In fact, those who do so in a systematic manner can increase shareholder value. For example, a recent Accenture research with the World Economic Forum shows that enterprises that exhibit a stronger sustainability DNA achieve on average a 21% increase in both Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin and environmental and societal impact. It’s early days, but at a high level, organizations see the value—94% of Indian CEOs who participated in a UN Global Compact and Accenture CEO study recognized the criticality of sustainability to business. Another Accenture research revealed that for 36% of Indian firms, becoming more sustainable will be the most important focus area for the next five years, and firms across the board are trying to figure out how to make the shift and strike a balance.

