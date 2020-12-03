Hyperlocal commerce next big frontier for PhonePe: Sameer Nigam

BENGALURU : Digital payments firm PhonePe on Thursday became the second highest valued fintech in the Indian startup ecosystem, valued at $5.5 billion, as it got hived off from parent Walmart-owned Flipkart. The Bengaluru-based firm, in which Flipkart will continue to hold 87% stake, will raise $700 million across two tranches with US-retail giant Walmart leading the round for a 10% stake.

In an interview, PhonePe’s co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam spoke on new opportunities, United Payments Interface (UPI) outages and doubling down on business payments and kiranas to enable hyperlocal commerce. Edited excerpts:

What does the hive-off signify and will it impact PhonePe’s operations?

The credit goes to Flipkart, which let us operate independently right from inception. The primary fundraise ($700 million) gives us more strategic capital to place long-term bets now. This move signifies that PhonePe has come of age and is a large entity now to fork out with an independent board, as large opportunities lie ahead of us.

What are the long-term opportunities which PhonePe plans to bet on?

There are three parts to this. First, PhonePe’s ambition is to go much deeper into the heartland and take our products to rural areas with a focus on low-income groups. We want to scale our monthly payment users to 500 million from 100 million, currently.

Secondly, financial services, as we have made considerable efforts in our insurance and mutual funds foray; penetration of which continues to be low. Third is the whole ‘PhonePe for Business’ and in-app ‘Switch’ platform, where we have been running successful pilots around khata (digital ledger) and ATM services with kiranas as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Our focus will be on enabling ‘hyperlocal commerce’ for these 100 million kiranas and SMEs, as well as for the at-home and gig entrepreneur segments. Hyperlocal commerce will be a big focus for us next year (2021), as we continue pilots in this space.

Will PhonePe partner with stakeholders to apply for RBI’s New Umbrella Entity (NUE) license?

As long as NUE’s are interoperable (with other payments infrastructure), we don’t see the need to team up with others to apply for a license. We will always be on UPI. Yes, we have been approached by other consortiums which are planning to apply for the license, but we don’t plan to be major stakeholder in these entities. But we will like to be present in used cases like transit and business payments.

What happened to your international expansion plans?

We were exploring it at the start of this year but with the pandemic impacting international travel, we have pushed our plans until vaccination for covid-19 begins at a large scale.

On the other side with Amazon and WhatsApp coming in, the focus should be on increasing the penetration of digital payments in the Indian market, and then look international.

What are the new revenue streams for PhonePe moving forward?

We are actively discussing new areas of development and realise that we have never looked at B2B payments. But categories which will be exploding for us will be insurance and wealth management through systematic investment plan (SIP) products.

But a sizable opportunity where we see a visible contribution to our balance sheets will be products for small merchants and offline stores. Currently, we make revenues on recharges, bill payments, and commissions through third-parties on the ‘Switch’ platform. Payments is the largest revenue category for PhonePe, followed by advertising and financial services, currently.

Where does PhonePe’s plan on profitability and IPO stand?

Currently, PhonePe is on track and is executing fiscal discipline to achieve profitability by 2022-end. But if we have to expand aggressively considering competition, we may frontload costs, raise capital and will not compromise on growth, with profitability.

What is your take on the outages in the UPI ecosystem?

The only people investing in the UPI infrastructure are deep pocketed players like Paytm and PhonePe. Small players find it challenging to raise money in UPI-payments, due to lack of business model, and banks don’t have a motivation to invest in infrastructure, as merchant discount rates (MDR) continue to be zero. With the baseline of digital payments doubling, it was a massive challenge for tech teams to deploy infrastructure involving servers and data centers, right in the middle of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via