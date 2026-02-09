Why Hyundai hitched its wagon to the ICC as cricket aims to go global
A decade since its last partnership, Hyundai Motor has struck a new deal to sponsor all men’s games organised by the ICC this year and next. Despite an India-heavy campaign, Hyundai is looking at the ICC as a global marketing opportunity.
Mumbai: Hyundai Motor Company has returned to the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a premier partner for two years after a decade-long hiatus. This time, the partnership is global, involving the company’s Seoul headquarters. What drove India’s second-largest passenger carmaker to international cricket once again, with a big-bang campaign starring actor Shahrukh Khan? Virat Khullar, head of marketing at Hyundai Motor India, talks to Mint about wooing ‘Gen-MZ’ and what’s changed about cricket in the last decade. Edited excerpts: