'I am a wealthier man today': Anand Mahindra after meeting with couple that inspired '12th Fail'

'12th Fail' received a lot of critical acclaim from the film industry and earned over ₹70 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra with Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. (X/@anandmahindra)Premium
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra with Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. (X/@anandmahindra)

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being active on social media and has been sharing motivational stuff from time to time. Recently, Anand Mahindra met Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service officer, and took their autographs.

Both Manoj and Shraddha's lives inspired the superhit Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2023 Bollywood Movie 12th Fail'. Apart from being a big success at the box office, the movie also gave the lead actor Vikrant Massey the Best Actor (Critics) Filmfare Award.

Meeting the real couple over lunch, Mahindra called them "true real-life heroes". He also shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) with Sharma and Joshi, wherein he was holding a paper on which he took their autograph and said, "If India is to become a global power, it will happen more rapidly if more people adopt their way of life."

The Mahindra Group chairman said they are the real celebrities of the country and referred to their autographs are 'heirlooms' for him. He even added that he is a 'wealthier man now after meeting the extraordinary couple'.

Impressed after watching '12th Fail', Mahindra said, "If you see only one film this year, make it this one."

"This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extraordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, '12th Fail' received a lot of critical acclaim from the film industry and earned over 70 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com.

The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Sharma and his wife -- Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer. Sharma is currently on deputation to the Central Industrial Security Force and posted with the force's Aviation Security Wing.

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 06:01 PM IST
