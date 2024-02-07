'I am a wealthier man today': Anand Mahindra after meeting with couple that inspired '12th Fail'
'12th Fail' received a lot of critical acclaim from the film industry and earned over ₹70 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for being active on social media and has been sharing motivational stuff from time to time. Recently, Anand Mahindra met Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service officer, and took their autographs.
The movie is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Sharma and his wife -- Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer. Sharma is currently on deputation to the Central Industrial Security Force and posted with the force's Aviation Security Wing.
