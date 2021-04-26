Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that he is heartbroken with the current situation in India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic .

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help," Satya Nadella tweeted.

He has pledged support to aid relief efforts and purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.

"Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," he added.

The United States is determined to "help" India as it faces unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, said US President Joe Biden.

In a tweet, Biden acknowledged last year's assistance from India to America when the latter was facing a healthcare crisis.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States announced that it will provide the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine to India.

India logged a record 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections in a day taking it total tally of coronavirus cases to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

