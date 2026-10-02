'I am hurt, but my hope and determination remain; I still have dreams' - EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti

EaseMyTrip founder and chairman it said “the past few days have hurt deeply” after the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted an interim injunction directing removal of publications he described as offending.

Nishant Pitti, founder and chairman of travel company EaseMyTrip, has issued an emotional statement after the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted an interim injunction directing the removal of what the court order described as offending publications against him.

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In a post on X, Pitti said the order was passed on 1 October 2026 and said it also restrained the publication of what he described as false, defamatory and misleading content concerning him.

“On 1 October 2026, the Patiala House Court, New Delhi, granted an interim injunction directing the removal of offending publications against me and restraining the publication of false, defamatory and misleading content concerning me. Behind every headline is a person, a family and years of effort that few people ever see. For 22 years, I have given my heart to building a dream. The sleepless nights, the sacrifices, the setbacks and the responsibility towards those who trusted me have shaped my life.”

Also Read | ED chargesheets EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti in Mahadev betting case

Nishant Pitti: ‘The past few days have hurt deeply’ Pitti said the impact of the recent developments had extended to his family.

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“The past few days have hurt deeply. But the hardest part has been watching my family carry that pain. They have lived every struggle with me, and seeing them suffer is more painful than anything written about me. To everyone who called, reached out or quietly stood beside me, thank you. At a time when words caused so much pain, your kindness gave me strength. I am hurt, but my hope and determination remain. I still have dreams to build, promises to honour and people to make proud,” Nishant Pitti further said.

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Nishant Pitti was named ‘India’s Most Influential Entrepreneur’ Earlier, in March this year, Pitti was named “India's Most Influential Entrepreneur” at the National Leadership Summit & Awards 2026.

EaseMyTrip noted that the award highlighted Pitti's impact on the travel industry.

“This prestigious accolade recognises his role in revolutionising the travel-tech landscape through homegrown innovation and a steadfast commitment to the consumer,” the company said in a social media post.

The travel platform also credited Pitti's leadership for its market position and growth trajectory.

EaseMyTrip on Pitti’s leadership According to the company, Pitti's direction has enabled EaseMyTrip to expand its presence in India and overseas.

“under his vision, EaseMyTrip continues to reach new heights and set global benchmarks for excellence in the travel industry.”

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According to the company, Pitti founded EaseMyTrip more than 17 years ago and helped transform it from a bootstrapped startup into one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms.

The company said that under his leadership, it has focused on innovation, customer-centricity and operational excellence, with the aim of making travel more seamless, personalised and accessible to travellers.

Also Read | EaseMyTrip plans charter flights from Oman for stranded Indians, founder says

EaseMyTrip’s EMT 2.0 initiative Pitti's leadership has also focused on what the company describes as the democratisation of travel, with an emphasis on making travel more inclusive and accessible.

According to EaseMyTrip, Pitti's approach has helped the company navigate a competitive travel industry while maintaining what it describes as a cash-rich, debt-free and profitable financial position since inception.

The company has also credited him with the launch of EMT 2.0, a strategic initiative aimed at positioning EaseMyTrip as a broader travel and lifestyle ecosystem.

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Pitti's latest statement comes after the Delhi court's interim injunction, with the EaseMyTrip founder saying that despite the events of the past few days, he remains focused on his future plans and commitments.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.