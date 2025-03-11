‘I am pessimistic…’: Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu flags 6 point concern on software job market ahead of AI takeover

Cloud-based software services major Zoho Corporation's co-founder Sridhar Vembu, on Tuesday, March 11, raised his concerns about the jobs in the software industry ahead of the upcoming artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, according to his post on the social media platform X.

Citing reasons ranging from “massive over-capacity”, smaller budget crisis for Indian banking clients, and not removing people with inefficiencies, Sridhar Vembu highlighted his stance of pessimism for the software job market before the AI takeover.

“That is why I am pessimistic about the software job market, even before accounting for AI,” said Sridhar Vembu in his social media post on the platform X.

Sridhar Vembu’s post on X

Over-capacity concerns The 57-year-old co-founder focused on a few key concerns looming over the software job market after spending nearly 30 years in the industry and formerly being the CEO of Zoho Corp.

Sridhar Vembu highlighted the current situation of a “massive over-capacity” which has steadily developed in the software companies due to an influx of venture capitalist (VCs), private equity (PE) investors and Indian stock market (IPO) money.

Vembu even highlighted the floods of money into the IT sector, which were unleashed due to the global pandemic, but those reserves are gone as of the current market.

The pandemic unleashed another flood of money into enterprise IT.

“Those floods are now history and we have a serious drought,” he said.

FOMO concerns The former CEO also focused on the second aspect, i.e., the rising budgets of the IT firms and their CIOs or Board members over the emotion of not “lagging” behind their competitors.

“Software vendors applied liberal doses of marketing spending to spread Fear (of missing out) and Uncertainty ('tech is changing, you need us') and Doubt ('are you confused? trust us') among corporate customers and the result was ever growing IT spending,” said Vembu in his post on X.

Vembu related this with the Western nations and how they have “layers and layers of duplicated IT systems” for which they spend a lot of money to make them work together.

This move contributes to the cost of operations, and these huge “inefficient” IT systems tend to become a permanent resource for which the firms have to spend more human resources and money.

Transferring Inefficiency to India According to Vembu's post, IT majors in Western nations have solved their “inefficiency” problem. They started outsourcing or transferring those inefficiencies to IT services firms in India, and by the time they arrived, the inefficiencies would multiply 3 to 4 times.

“That ‘multiplied inefficiency’ happened because IT budgets were kept fixed in dollar terms, and more people got hired in India to ‘get more done’,” said Vembu in his post.

Vembu also stated that as a result of this, the large number of IT jobs in the nation became dependent on those “original inefficiencies and the multiplied inefficiencies.”

Banks' spending budget The Zoho co-founder said that banks and financial institutions in India spend far less than those in the United States. This constraint of not having a huge budget to spend made the firms “highly efficient” and equipped to battle the foreign competition.

“Indian firms did not have the budgets to splurge! Necessity made them highly efficient and today India's financial institutions are able to fend off foreign competition easily,” said Vembu in his post.

Efficiency Sridhar Vembu also addressed the efficiency factor and called out that a two-person team can “solidly outperform” a team with 20 people in it because of efficiency and talent.

“This is not just due to talent disparity - even when the large teams have equivalent talented people, they can easily end up being wasted on unproductive projects,” said Vembu in his post.

Employee Billings Highlighting the “zero incentive” for heads to remove the inefficiencies, people are billing by the hour they work or by the staff month (input metrics), which hinders two people from working as efficiently as a team of 20.

“It is those multiplied inefficiencies in IT, built up over decades, that is facing a reckoning now,” said Vembu.

On the AI takeover front, Vembu that now artificial intelligence can eat large amounts of code for breakfast, offering productivity gains of 10 to 20 per cent.

“Significant but not the 10x or 100x leap yet to destroy jobs on a vast scale,” said the Zoho co-founder, focusing on the AI gains of today look “pale” in comparison with the “multiplied inefficiencies” built up over decades.