‘I am the one under attack:’ Vijay Mallya again claims banks recovered ₹14,000 cr against ₹6,203 cr loan

Vijay Mallya again claimed that the banks have recovered nearly ₹14,000 crore against the loan amount of ₹6,203 crore, including an interest of 11.5%.

Mallya claimed that the banks had not given the statement of accounts despite 15 reminders from his lawyers to the banks and a personal letter to the SBI chairman. He says he received a response to the last letter requesting a meeting for clarification, which the banks denied. Hence, he was prompted to approach the Karnataka High Court. Mallya's latest statement comes at a podcast hosted by Raj Shamani.

He mentioned that the debt recovery tribunal's recovery certificate showed a loan amount of nearly ₹6,203 crore, including an interest of 11.5%. The total debt was against four entities, including Kingfisher Airlines, United Breweries, Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher Finvest.

“I am the one under attack,” Mallya said. While clarifying about the widely reported debt amount of ₹9,000 crore, Mallya said, “I am as perplexed as you are because the banks have not ever submitted a statement to me, which in itself is very strange."

On February 5, 2025, Vijay Mallya approached the Karnataka High Court seeking clarification on the loan recovery process of the banks, ANI reported.

Claiming that the banks have already recovered ₹14,000 crore, Mallya has requested that they provide a statement detailing the total recovered amount.

