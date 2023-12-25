Bill Gates ' success story has inspired many, marked by the creation and elevation of Microsoft alongside childhood friend Paul Allen . In a blog post reflecting on his youth, Gates shared that he initially dismissed the significance of weekends and vacations, a perspective he outgrew as he aged and especially upon becoming a father. Recognizing the richness of life beyond work, Gates emphasized the invaluable wisdom gained from witnessing his children's growth.

In a blog post, Gates urged others to embrace leisure during the holiday season, emphasizing the need to unwind before the challenges of the upcoming year.

"When I was my kids’ age, I didn’t believe in vacations or weekends. But as I got older—and especially since I became a father—I realized there is more to life than work," Gates wrote in his blog.

He shared that seeing his children grow up has been joyful and that they are "invaluable sources of wisdom in their own right".

In his blog, Gates also said that sharing the stage with Phoebe, his youngest child, at the foundation’s Goalkeepers event was one of the highlights of his year. "I loved watching my daughter Phoebe moderate a panel on gender equality at the foundation’s Goalkeepers event this year. I can always count on all three of my kids to keep me up to date on how young people see the world—and on the latest TikTok trends," he penned.

This stands as a notable departure from Murthy's stance, prompting discussions on appropriate working hours for the younger generation.

This sentiment from Gates aligns with a contrasting viewpoint presented by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, who recently advocated for Indian youth to commit to a 70-hour workweek for national development. While Gates had previously shared similar perspectives on work intensity, his recent statements underscore the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance.

Murthy's call for extended work hours stirred a social media debate, with critiques highlighting concerns about work quality, mental and physical health, and inadequate compensation. Gates' acknowledgment of the multifaceted aspects of life emphasizes the need for individuals to find an equilibrium between professional commitments and personal well-being.

