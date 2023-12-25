“I didn’t believe in vacations, until…,” Bill Gates shares his stance on work life balance
In a blog post, Bill Gates emphasised the need for a healthy work-life balance, urging others to embrace leisure during the holiday season.
Bill Gates' success story has inspired many, marked by the creation and elevation of Microsoft alongside childhood friend Paul Allen. In a blog post reflecting on his youth, Gates shared that he initially dismissed the significance of weekends and vacations, a perspective he outgrew as he aged and especially upon becoming a father. Recognizing the richness of life beyond work, Gates emphasized the invaluable wisdom gained from witnessing his children's growth.